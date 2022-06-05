Going To California - Led Zeppelin
Sink with California-Youth Brigade
Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers
California Dreamin' - The Mamas & the Papas
Dreaming of You - Depeche Mode
Dreaming of you-The Coral
You say you don't love me - Buzzcocks
Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
Stop it your killing me - Therapy?
Killing Me Softly - Roberta Flack
Killing In The Name Of - Rage Against The Machine.
In The Name Of The Father - Bono & Gavin Friday
What's my Name - The Clash
You Know My Name - Chris Cornell
My Name Is - Eminem
Hallowed Be Thy Name - Iron Maiden
Be young, be foolish, be happy - The Tams
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
Up With People-Lambchop
Power To The People - John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.
There is a power in a Union - Billy Bragg
Power - Tears For Fears.
Fight the Power - Public Enemy
The Fight Song - Marilyn Manson.
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
The Lemon Song - Led Zeppelin
Baby Lemonade - Pink Floyd Syd Barrett
