Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space (I Can't Help Falling in Love) - Spiritualized.
Gentlemen Take Polaroids - Japan.
Big in Japan-Big in Japan
Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
Joe le Taxi - Vanessa Paradis.
(If paradise) is half as nice - Amen Corner
Nice legs shame about the face - The Monks
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
I've Just Seen A Face - The Beatles
Just A Little Bit - Rory Gallagher
Every Little Thing - The Beatles
Little lovin sometimes - Alexander Patton
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' - The Righteous Brothers
What's That Coming Over the Hill? - The Automatic
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Running Free - Iron Maiden
Free Fallin' - Tom Petty
Falling slowly - The Swell Season.
I'm Slowly Turning Into You - The White Stripes
Dead leaves and the dirty ground - The White Stripes.
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
The Evil That Men Do - Iron Maiden
Evil Ways - Santana
50 Ways to Leave Your Lover - Paul Simon
Lover, you should've come over - Jeff Buckley.
Come down easy- Spacemen 3
Come Together - The Beatles
Come together- MC5
All Together Now - The Farm.
We all stand together ; Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus
Don't Stand So Close To Me - The Police
Don't You Find? - Jamie T
Can't Find My Way Home - Blind Faith
Cheryls going home - Bob Lind
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
The Leaving Of Liverpool - The Dubliners
