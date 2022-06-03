« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1510 1511 1512 1513 1514 [1515]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2272277 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60560 on: June 3, 2022, 11:26:51 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June  3, 2022, 06:21:08 am
Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space (I Can't Help Falling in Love) - Spiritualized.
Gentlemen Take Polaroids - Japan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,424
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60561 on: June 3, 2022, 03:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  3, 2022, 11:26:51 am
Gentlemen Take Polaroids - Japan.
Big In Japan - Alphaville
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60562 on: June 3, 2022, 03:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  3, 2022, 11:26:51 am
Gentlemen Take Polaroids - Japan.

Big in Japan-Big in Japan
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,424
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60563 on: June 3, 2022, 03:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June  3, 2022, 03:11:44 pm

Big in Japan-Big in Japan
Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60564 on: June 3, 2022, 04:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  3, 2022, 03:53:07 pm
Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
Joe le Taxi - Vanessa Paradis.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60565 on: June 3, 2022, 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June  3, 2022, 04:28:19 pm
Joe le Taxi - Vanessa Paradis.

(If paradise) is half as nice - Amen Corner
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60566 on: June 3, 2022, 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June  3, 2022, 05:23:30 pm
(If paradise) is half as nice - Amen Corner
Nice legs shame about the face - The Monks
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,424
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60567 on: June 3, 2022, 06:24:31 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on June  3, 2022, 05:47:15 pm
Nice legs shame about the face - The Monks
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
Logged

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60568 on: June 3, 2022, 06:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  3, 2022, 06:24:31 pm
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
I've Just Seen A Face - The Beatles
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60569 on: June 3, 2022, 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on June  3, 2022, 06:46:41 pm
I've Just Seen A Face - The Beatles

Just A Little Bit - Rory Gallagher
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60570 on: June 3, 2022, 07:35:28 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on June  3, 2022, 06:57:52 pm
Just A Little Bit - Rory Gallagher
Every Little Thing - The Beatles
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60571 on: June 3, 2022, 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on June  3, 2022, 07:35:28 pm
Every Little Thing - The Beatles

Little lovin sometimes - Alexander Patton
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,424
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60572 on: June 3, 2022, 07:47:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June  3, 2022, 07:37:57 pm
Little lovin sometimes - Alexander Patton
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' - The Righteous Brothers
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60573 on: June 3, 2022, 09:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  3, 2022, 07:47:48 pm
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' - The Righteous Brothers
What's That Coming Over the Hill? - The Automatic
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60574 on: June 3, 2022, 09:49:37 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on June  3, 2022, 09:46:50 pm
What's That Coming Over the Hill? - The Automatic
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60575 on: Yesterday at 12:37:45 am »
Quote from: Dingus on June  3, 2022, 09:49:37 pm
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
 
Buckfast tonic wine- Runnin' Riot
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60576 on: Yesterday at 04:23:41 am »
Quote from: Dingus on June  3, 2022, 09:49:37 pm
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush

Running Free - Iron Maiden
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60577 on: Yesterday at 05:58:30 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 04:23:41 am
Running Free - Iron Maiden

Free Fallin' - Tom Petty
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60578 on: Yesterday at 07:01:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:58:30 am
Free Fallin' - Tom Petty
Falling slowly - The Swell Season.
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60579 on: Yesterday at 10:14:25 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:01:10 am
Falling slowly - The Swell Season.

I'm Slowly Turning Into You - The White Stripes
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60580 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 10:14:25 am
I'm Slowly Turning Into You - The White Stripes
Dead leaves and the dirty ground - The White Stripes.
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60581 on: Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:17:48 am
Dead leaves and the dirty ground - The White Stripes.
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60582 on: Yesterday at 01:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,424
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60583 on: Yesterday at 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:37:06 pm
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
The Evil That Men Do - Iron Maiden
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60584 on: Yesterday at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:52:19 pm
The Evil That Men Do - Iron Maiden

Evil Ways - Santana
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,424
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60585 on: Yesterday at 03:31:50 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 03:16:14 pm
Evil Ways - Santana
50 Ways to Leave Your Lover - Paul Simon
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60586 on: Yesterday at 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:31:50 pm
50 Ways to Leave Your Lover - Paul Simon
Lover, you should've come over - Jeff Buckley.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60587 on: Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:43:03 pm
Lover, you should've come over - Jeff Buckley.

Come down easy- Spacemen 3
Logged

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60588 on: Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm

Come down easy- Spacemen 3
Come Together - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60589 on: Yesterday at 05:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm
Come Together - The Beatles

Come together- MC5
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60590 on: Yesterday at 06:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:39:37 pm

Come together- MC5
All Together Now - The Farm.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60591 on: Yesterday at 07:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:11:17 pm
All Together Now - The Farm.
We all stand together ; Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60592 on: Yesterday at 08:19:05 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 07:11:30 pm
We all stand together ; Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus

Don't Stand So Close To Me - The Police
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60593 on: Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:19:05 pm
Don't Stand So Close To Me - The Police

Don't You Find? - Jamie T
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60594 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm
Don't You Find? - Jamie T

Can't Find My Way Home - Blind Faith
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60595 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 11:26:18 pm
Can't Find My Way Home - Blind Faith

Cheryls going home - Bob Lind
Logged

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60596 on: Today at 12:26:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
Cheryls going home - Bob Lind
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,424
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60597 on: Today at 12:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 12:26:23 pm
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
The Leaving Of Liverpool - The Dubliners
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60598 on: Today at 12:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:42:12 pm
The Leaving Of Liverpool - The Dubliners

Going Down To Liverpool - The Bangles
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
Pages: 1 ... 1510 1511 1512 1513 1514 [1515]   Go Up
« previous next »
 