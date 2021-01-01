Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space (I Can't Help Falling in Love) - Spiritualized.
Gentlemen Take Polaroids - Japan.
Big in Japan-Big in Japan
Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
Joe le Taxi - Vanessa Paradis.
(If paradise) is half as nice - Amen Corner
Nice legs shame about the face - The Monks
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
I've Just Seen A Face - The Beatles
Just A Little Bit - Rory Gallagher
Every Little Thing - The Beatles
Little lovin sometimes - Alexander Patton
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' - The Righteous Brothers
What's That Coming Over the Hill? - The Automatic
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
