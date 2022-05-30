Baby One More Time - Britney Spears
Plug in baby - Muse.
Baby Please Dont Go - Muddy Waters
Baby make it soon - Chris Farlowe
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Dont Touch me There - Tygers of Pan Tang
There's A Place - The Beatles
Don't just sit there- The Crack
Just - Radiohead.
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) - The Temptations
Runnin' with the Devil - Van Halen
Devils Haircut - Beck.
Hi Ho Silver Lining - Jeff Beck
Silver lady - David Soul
Foxy Lady - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Lady Grinning Soul -Bowie
Hey, Soul Sister - Train
Hey Bulldog - The Beatles
Colorado Bulldog - Mr. Big
You wild Colorado - Johnny Cash
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles
What do you do for Money Honey - AC/DC
You Never Give Me My Money - The Beatles
Money-The Flying Lizzards
Money - Pink Floyd
Mo' money mo' problems - Notorious B.I.G.
If it's money you need- Laurel Aiken
All I need - Air.
Black Coffee - All Saints
Black Coffee In Bed - Squeeze
Beds Are Burning - Midnight Oil
Floorboads Under The Bed - Twilight Sad.
