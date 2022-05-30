« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2267833 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60520 on: May 30, 2022, 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 29, 2022, 10:42:29 pm
Baby One More Time - Britney Spears
Plug in baby - Muse.
Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60521 on: May 30, 2022, 06:13:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 30, 2022, 12:57:30 am
Plug in baby - Muse.

Baby Please Dont Go - Muddy Waters
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60522 on: May 30, 2022, 09:46:04 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May 30, 2022, 06:13:06 am
Baby Please Dont Go - Muddy Waters

Baby make it soon - Chris Farlowe
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60523 on: May 30, 2022, 01:47:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 30, 2022, 09:46:04 am
Baby make it soon - Chris Farlowe
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60524 on: May 30, 2022, 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 30, 2022, 01:47:56 pm
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60525 on: May 30, 2022, 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 30, 2022, 03:10:27 pm
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen

Dont Touch me There - Tygers of Pan Tang
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60526 on: May 30, 2022, 04:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 30, 2022, 03:19:05 pm
Dont Touch me There - Tygers of Pan Tang
There's A Place - The Beatles
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60527 on: May 30, 2022, 05:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 30, 2022, 04:53:01 pm
There's A Place - The Beatles
 
Don't just sit there- The Crack
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60528 on: May 30, 2022, 07:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 30, 2022, 05:00:39 pm
 
Don't just sit there- The Crack
Just - Radiohead.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60529 on: May 30, 2022, 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 30, 2022, 07:48:40 pm
Just - Radiohead.
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) - The Temptations
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60530 on: May 30, 2022, 10:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 30, 2022, 09:46:32 pm
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) - The Temptations

Runnin' with the Devil - Van Halen
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60531 on: May 30, 2022, 11:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 30, 2022, 10:28:21 pm
Runnin' with the Devil - Van Halen
Devils Haircut - Beck.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60532 on: Yesterday at 02:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 30, 2022, 11:23:53 pm
Devils Haircut - Beck.
Hi Ho Silver Lining - Jeff Beck
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60533 on: Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:54:49 pm
Hi Ho Silver Lining - Jeff Beck

Silver lady - David Soul
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60534 on: Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm
Silver lady - David Soul
Foxy Lady - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60535 on: Yesterday at 07:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm
Foxy Lady - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Lady Grinning Soul -Bowie
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60536 on: Yesterday at 08:02:19 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:06:58 pm
Lady Grinning Soul -Bowie
Hey, Soul Sister - Train
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60537 on: Yesterday at 08:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:02:19 pm
Hey, Soul Sister - Train
Hey Bulldog - The Beatles
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60538 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 08:51:33 pm
Hey Bulldog - The Beatles
Colorado Bulldog - Mr. Big
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60539 on: Today at 06:30:20 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:54:21 pm
Colorado Bulldog - Mr. Big

You wild Colorado - Johnny Cash
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
