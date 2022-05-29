Baby One More Time - Britney Spears
Plug in baby - Muse.
Baby Please Dont Go - Muddy Waters
Baby make it soon - Chris Farlowe
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Dont Touch me There - Tygers of Pan Tang
There's A Place - The Beatles
Don't just sit there- The Crack
Just - Radiohead.
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) - The Temptations
Runnin' with the Devil - Van Halen
Devils Haircut - Beck.
Hi Ho Silver Lining - Jeff Beck
Silver lady - David Soul
Foxy Lady - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Lady Grinning Soul -Bowie
