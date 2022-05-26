« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1508 1509 1510 1511 1512 [1513]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2265510 times)

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60480 on: May 26, 2022, 10:05:01 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on May 26, 2022, 08:50:47 am
The Word - The Beatles
Rok it to the moon -The stranglers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60481 on: May 26, 2022, 03:41:04 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on May 26, 2022, 10:05:01 am
Rok it to the moon -The stranglers

The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60482 on: May 26, 2022, 05:39:51 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on May 26, 2022, 03:41:04 pm
The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Monkberry Moon Delight - Paul & Linda McCartney
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60483 on: May 26, 2022, 07:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on May 26, 2022, 05:39:51 pm
Monkberry Moon Delight - Paul & Linda McCartney
Blackberry Way - The Move
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,597
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60484 on: May 26, 2022, 08:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 26, 2022, 07:50:58 pm
Blackberry Way - The Move

The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and The Range
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60485 on: May 26, 2022, 08:16:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2022, 08:14:19 pm
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and The Range
Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,162
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60486 on: May 26, 2022, 08:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 26, 2022, 08:16:31 pm
Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel
Always: Your Way - My Vitriol.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60487 on: May 26, 2022, 09:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 26, 2022, 08:50:16 pm
Always: Your Way - My Vitriol.
Always Somewhere - The Scorpions
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60488 on: Yesterday at 03:34:46 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 26, 2022, 09:18:19 pm
Always Somewhere - The Scorpions

You Can't Always Get What You Want - The Rolling Stones
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60489 on: Yesterday at 04:58:58 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 03:34:46 am
You Can't Always Get What You Want - The Rolling Stones

Cant put your arms around a memory - Johnny Thunders.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60490 on: Yesterday at 12:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 04:58:58 am
Cant put your arms around a memory - Johnny Thunders.
Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters & Collectors
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60491 on: Yesterday at 06:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:33:44 pm
Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters & Collectors
In your eyes - George Benson
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60492 on: Yesterday at 07:07:48 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:38:30 pm
In your eyes - George Benson
Your Mother Should Know - The Beatles
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,278
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60493 on: Yesterday at 07:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 07:07:48 pm
Your Mother Should Know - The Beatles

For your own good - Pet Shop Boys
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60494 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:16:32 pm
For your own good - Pet Shop Boys
For all the cows - Foo Fighters.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60495 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm
For all the cows - Foo Fighters.
The Size Of A Cow - The Wonder Stuff
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60496 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm
The Size Of A Cow - The Wonder Stuff
 
Poor cow-Sham 69
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60497 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60498 on: Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm
Poor Leno - Royksopp.

The Poor Side Of Town - Johnny Rivers
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60499 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm
The Poor Side Of Town - Johnny Rivers
Darkness on the edge of town - Bruce Springsteen.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60500 on: Today at 12:02:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Darkness on the edge of town - Bruce Springsteen.

At the edge-Stiff Little Fingers
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,162
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60501 on: Today at 12:35:48 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 12:02:29 am

At the edge-Stiff Little Fingers
At The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60502 on: Today at 01:17:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:35:48 am
At The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea - The Cure.

Little Green Bag - George Baker Selection
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60503 on: Today at 01:18:01 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 01:17:20 am
Little Green Bag - George Baker Selection
Little one - Beck.
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60504 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:18:01 am
Little one - Beck.
A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You - The Monkees
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60505 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Today at 01:15:08 pm
A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You - The Monkees
From Me To You - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60506 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:31:40 pm
From Me To You - The Beatles

From the cradle to the grave - Subhumans
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,278
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60507 on: Today at 02:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 02:27:30 pm

From the cradle to the grave - Subhumans

Twenty four hours from Tulsa - Dusty Springfield
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,162
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60508 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:45:55 pm
Twenty four hours from Tulsa - Dusty Springfield
Twenty Twenty Sound - Dark Star.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1508 1509 1510 1511 1512 [1513]   Go Up
« previous next »
 