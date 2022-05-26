The Word - The Beatles
Rok it to the moon -The stranglers
The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Monkberry Moon Delight - Paul & Linda McCartney
Blackberry Way - The Move
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and The Range
Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel
Always: Your Way - My Vitriol.
Always Somewhere - The Scorpions
You Can't Always Get What You Want - The Rolling Stones
Cant put your arms around a memory - Johnny Thunders.
Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters & Collectors
In your eyes - George Benson
Your Mother Should Know - The Beatles
For your own good - Pet Shop Boys
For all the cows - Foo Fighters.
The Size Of A Cow - The Wonder Stuff
Poor cow-Sham 69
Poor Leno - Royksopp.
The Poor Side Of Town - Johnny Rivers
Darkness on the edge of town - Bruce Springsteen.
At the edge-Stiff Little Fingers
At The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea - The Cure.
Little Green Bag - George Baker Selection
Little one - Beck.
A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You - The Monkees
From Me To You - The Beatles
From the cradle to the grave - Subhumans
Twenty four hours from Tulsa - Dusty Springfield
