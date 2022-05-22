These are the days of our lives - Queen
These days-Nico
One day like this - Elbow.
Like Spinning Plates - Radiohead
Like a virgin-Teenage fan club
Love Is Like Oxygen - Sweet
Sweet was the love - Four Tops
Tough at the Top - EZ Rollers
Tough Mama - Bob Dylan
Mama Weer All Crazee Now - Slade*Edit* Slade's earlier hits always had funny spelling.
And Justice For All - Metallica
All Or Nothing - The Small Faces
Just like Nothing on Earth-The Stranglers
Planet Earth - Duran Duran
To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth - Mogwai.
Jigsaw Earth - The Disco Biscuits
Sky High - Jigsaw
Aces High - Iron Maiden
High and Dry - Radiohead
Getting High on Your Own Supply - Apollo 440
Getting away with it -Electronic
Getting mighty crowded - Betty Everett
Getting there is half the fun - Sonics Rendezvous Band
Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo - Grateful Dead
Uptown Girl - Billy Joel
Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon - Neil Diamond
Strange Kinda Woman - Deep Purple
Woman From Tokyo - Deep Purple
This woman's work - Kate Bush.
Who Can It Be Now? - Men At Work
