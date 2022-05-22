These are the days of our lives - Queen
These days-Nico
One day like this - Elbow.
Like Spinning Plates - Radiohead
Like a virgin-Teenage fan club
Love Is Like Oxygen - Sweet
Sweet was the love - Four Tops
Tough at the Top - EZ Rollers
Tough Mama - Bob Dylan
Mama Weer All Crazee Now - Slade*Edit* Slade's earlier hits always had funny spelling.
And Justice For All - Metallica
All Or Nothing - The Small Faces
Just like Nothing on Earth-The Stranglers
Planet Earth - Duran Duran
