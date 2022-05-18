London Calling - The Clash.
Last Train to London - Electric Light Orchestra
Last Train To Clarksville - Monkees
Ive been thinking about you - London Beat
When i need you - Newtown Neurotics
I Need You - The Beatles
You cant always get what you want - The Stones
Can't stand me now - The Libertines
Don't Stand So Close To Me - The Police
The more you ignore me the closer I get - Morrissey.
Enough is Enough - Chumbawamba(makes sense if you know the lyrics)
Can't Get Enough - Bad Company
Just can't get enough - Depeche Mode.
Never Enough - The Cure.
Never ever - All Saints.
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
You're alright you,I can't stand the rain.- Ann Peebles
Not three bad yourself Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
