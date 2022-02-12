« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1505 1506 1507 1508 1509 [1510]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2255341 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60360 on: Yesterday at 05:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 05:28:14 pm
Where Boys Fear to Tread - The Smashing Pumpkins
My Fear And Me - Bird.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60361 on: Yesterday at 06:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:48:28 pm
My Fear And Me - Bird.
Don't Feed The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60362 on: Yesterday at 06:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:22:01 pm
Don't Feed The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
 
Feed the tree-Belly
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60363 on: Yesterday at 06:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:36:42 pm
 
Feed the tree-Belly
Man in the box - Alice in Chains.
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60364 on: Yesterday at 07:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:49:50 pm
Man in the box - Alice in Chains.
Matchbox - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60365 on: Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 07:25:38 pm
Matchbox - The Beatles
Matchbox Twenty - Willie Nelson
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60366 on: Yesterday at 07:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm
Matchbox Twenty - Willie Nelson
 
Do you dream in colour? - Bill Nelson
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60367 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:55:53 pm
 
Do you dream in colour? - Bill Nelson
What Colour is The Wind - Charlie Landsborough
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60368 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:48:06 pm
What Colour is The Wind - Charlie Landsborough

The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60369 on: Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm
The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix
Mary Had a Little Lamb - Paul McCartney
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60370 on: Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm
Mary Had a Little Lamb - Paul McCartney

Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60371 on: Yesterday at 09:51:07 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm
Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Ain't Too Proud to Beg - The Temptations
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60372 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:51:07 pm
Ain't Too Proud to Beg - The Temptations

I Aint The One - Lynryd Skynyrd
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60373 on: Today at 04:25:45 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
I Aint The One - Lynryd Skynyrd

I Ain't Gonna Stand For It - Stevie Wonder
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60374 on: Today at 06:46:46 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 04:25:45 am
I Ain't Gonna Stand For It - Stevie Wonder
Ain't nobody - Chaka Khan.
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60375 on: Today at 10:15:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:46:46 am
Ain't nobody - Chaka Khan.

Ain't No Rest for the Wicked - Cage the Elephant
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60376 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 10:15:20 am
Ain't No Rest for the Wicked - Cage the Elephant

Elephant - Tame Impala
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60377 on: Today at 11:59:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:35:06 am
Elephant - Tame Impala

To Tame a Land - Iron Maiden
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60378 on: Today at 01:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 11:59:45 am
To Tame a Land - Iron Maiden
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60379 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:16:46 pm
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60380 on: Today at 04:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:47:01 pm
Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Wide open space - Mansun.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60381 on: Today at 04:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:18:18 pm
Wide open space - Mansun.
Space Truckin' - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60382 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:38:57 pm
Space Truckin' - Deep Purple
Out of space - The Prodigy.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,187
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60383 on: Today at 05:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:10:52 pm
Out of space - The Prodigy.

Out on the floor- Dobie Gray
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60384 on: Today at 05:49:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:17:30 pm
Out on the floor- Dobie Gray
 
Get out of my house-The Business
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60385 on: Today at 06:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:49:05 pm
 
Get out of my house-The Business

Our House - Madness
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60386 on: Today at 06:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:49:05 pm
 
Get out of my house-The Business
This Is My House - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60387 on: Today at 06:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:11:40 pm
This Is My House - Gary Numan.
Is This Love - Whitesnake
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60388 on: Today at 06:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:16:54 pm
Is This Love - Whitesnake

The shadow of love-The Damned
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60389 on: Today at 06:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:45:40 pm

The shadow of love-The Damned

Shadow Play = Rory Gallagher
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60390 on: Today at 07:12:50 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 06:58:46 pm
Shadow Play = Rory Gallagher
Play the Game - Queen
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,291
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60391 on: Today at 09:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:12:50 pm
Play the Game - Queen

Name Of The Game - ABBA
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 1505 1506 1507 1508 1509 [1510]   Go Up
« previous next »
 