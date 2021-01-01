Where Boys Fear to Tread - The Smashing Pumpkins
My Fear And Me - Bird.
Don't Feed The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Feed the tree-Belly
Man in the box - Alice in Chains.
Matchbox - The Beatles
Matchbox Twenty - Willie Nelson
Do you dream in colour? - Bill Nelson
What Colour is The Wind - Charlie Landsborough
The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix
Mary Had a Little Lamb - Paul McCartney
Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Ain't Too Proud to Beg - The Temptations
I Aint The One - Lynryd Skynyrd
I Ain't Gonna Stand For It - Stevie Wonder
Ain't nobody - Chaka Khan.
Ain't No Rest for the Wicked - Cage the Elephant
Elephant - Tame Impala
To Tame a Land - Iron Maiden
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
