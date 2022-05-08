Advice For The Young At Heart - Tears For Fears.
Young Girl - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Girl You Know It's True - Milli Vanilli
There's A Girl In The Corner - Twilight Sad.
Girl on the phone-The Jam
On the Road Again - Canned Heat
Stay On These Roads - A-ha.
Stay With Me - Rod Stewart and The Faces
Angels With Dirty Faces - Sham 69.
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
Talk Dirty To Me - Poison
Girl's Talk - Dave Edmunds
Talk Talk - Talk Talk.
Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love - Van Halen
Jive Talkin' - The Bee Gees
Juke Box Jive - The Rubettes
Double Talkin Jive - Guns N Roses.
Lady Double Dealer - Deep Purple
Voodoo Lady - Ween
Lady Madonna - The Beatles
Tattoo'd Lady - Rory Gallagher
Foxy Lady - The Cure.
Foxy Foxy - Rob Zombie
Foxy on the run - Sweet
Run Like Hell - Pink Floyd.
Hell Is Round the Corner - Tricky
