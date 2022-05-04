The Monday Troop - Tubeway Army.
I Dont Like Mondays - Boomtown Rats
Boom Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room) - Paul Lekakis
Let's Go To Bed - The Cure.
The Bed's Too Big Without You - Police
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo.
I couldn't be you-U.K Subs
You can get it if you really want - Desmond Dekker
Can't Get Used To Losing You - The Beat
Can't Stand Losing You - The Police
Love Is a Losing Game - Amy Winehouse
It's All In The Game - The Four Tops
All or nothing - Small Faces
All About That Bass - Meghan Trainor
I dont care about you - Fear
F.E.A.R - Ian Brown
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Word Up - Cameo.
The Only Way Is Up - Yazz
Only You - Yazoo
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC
All Night Long - Rainbow
The Long and Winding Road - The Beatles
Been Down So Long - The Doors.
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Don't Pass Me By - The Beatles
All Things Must Pass - George Harrison
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Today your love, tomorrow the world - The Ramones
Tomorrow Never Knows - The Beatles
All Tomorrow's Parties - Japan.
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie
Party in Paris - U.K Subs
Parisienne Walkways - Gary Moore
