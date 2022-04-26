Bicycle Race - Queen
Race against time-G.B.H
Time Is On My Side - Rolling Stones
My Immortal - Evanescence
My elusive dreams - Joshua and Moses Dillard
My young Dreams-The Stranglers.
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
The Leaving Of Liverpool - The Dubliners
Leaving New York - REM.
Old New York- Agnostic Front
Fairytale of New York - The Pogues
New York New York - Ryan Adams.
Happy New Year - Abba
Year Of The Cat - Al Stewart.
Year Of The Rat - Badly Drawn Boy
Rat Trap - The Boomtown Rats
City baby attacked by rats- G.B.H
5-7-0-5 - City Boy
867 5309/Jenny- Tommy tutone
25 or 6 to 4 - Chicago
The night Chicago died-Paperlace
