« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2237751 times)

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60120 on: April 23, 2022, 06:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 23, 2022, 05:33:42 pm
 
Brighton bomb-Angelic Upstarts

Brighton Rock - Queen
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,575
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60121 on: April 23, 2022, 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on April 23, 2022, 06:39:18 pm
Brighton Rock - Queen

Rock n Roll Fantasy - Bad Company
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60122 on: April 23, 2022, 07:49:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 07:11:54 pm
Rock n Roll Fantasy - Bad Company

Roll With It - Oasis
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,185
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60123 on: April 23, 2022, 08:17:21 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 23, 2022, 07:49:09 pm
Roll With It - Oasis
Within you Without you - The Beatles
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60124 on: April 23, 2022, 11:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 23, 2022, 08:17:21 pm
Within you Without you - The Beatles

You Could Be Mine - Guns N Roses
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60125 on: April 23, 2022, 11:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 23, 2022, 11:40:03 pm
You Could Be Mine - Guns N Roses




Working in the coal mine-Allen Toussaint



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60126 on: Yesterday at 12:01:53 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 23, 2022, 11:48:25 pm



Working in the coal mine-Allen Toussaint
 
Working for the yankee dollar- Skids
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,460
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60127 on: Yesterday at 01:41:03 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 12:01:53 am
 
Working for the yankee dollar- Skids
Something for the weekend - The Divine Comedy.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60128 on: Yesterday at 10:18:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:41:03 am
Something for the weekend - The Divine Comedy.

I Live for the Weekend- Triumph
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60129 on: Yesterday at 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:18:05 am
I Live for the Weekend- Triumph

Live in the Moment - Portugal. The Man
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60130 on: Yesterday at 01:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 12:27:36 pm
Live in the Moment - Portugal. The Man
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,798
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60131 on: Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:30:13 pm
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.

just - the radio-heads
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,185
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60132 on: Yesterday at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm
just - the radio-heads
Just My Imagination - The Temptations
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60133 on: Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:50:15 pm
Just My Imagination - The Temptations
Where is my Mind - Pixies
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,185
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60134 on: Yesterday at 02:52:35 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm
Where is my Mind - Pixies
Somewhere Only We Know - Keane
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60135 on: Yesterday at 03:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:52:35 pm
Somewhere Only We Know - Keane
You know I'm no good - Amy Winehouse
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,185
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60136 on: Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 03:02:36 pm
You know I'm no good - Amy Winehouse
You're No Good - Linda Ronstadt
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,460
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60137 on: Yesterday at 06:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm
You're No Good - Linda Ronstadt
No good (start the dance) - The Prodigy.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60138 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:40:41 pm
No good (start the dance) - The Prodigy.
 
Dance Cleopatra - Prince Buster
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60139 on: Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm
 
Dance Cleopatra - Prince Buster

Safety Dance - Men Without Hats
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60140 on: Today at 02:48:12 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm
Safety Dance - Men Without Hats

Dance Little Sister - The Stones
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 