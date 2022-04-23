Brighton bomb-Angelic Upstarts
Brighton Rock - Queen
Rock n Roll Fantasy - Bad Company
Roll With It - Oasis
Within you Without you - The Beatles
You Could Be Mine - Guns N Roses
Working in the coal mine-Allen Toussaint
Working for the yankee dollar- Skids
Something for the weekend - The Divine Comedy.
I Live for the Weekend- Triumph
Live in the Moment - Portugal. The Man
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.
just - the radio-heads
Just My Imagination - The Temptations
Where is my Mind - Pixies
Somewhere Only We Know - Keane
You know I'm no good - Amy Winehouse
You're No Good - Linda Ronstadt
No good (start the dance) - The Prodigy.
Dance Cleopatra - Prince Buster
Safety Dance - Men Without Hats
