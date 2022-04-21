Got the Life - Korn
Hollow Life - Korn.
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Gotta see Jane - R Dean Taylor
Gudbuy T'Jane - Slade
Understanding Jane- Icicle Works
Jane Says - Jane's Addiction
It says here - Billy Bragg
Here's Where The Story Ends - The Sundays
Where is my mind - Pixies
Where Eagles Dare - Iron Maiden
Eagles Fly Free - Helloween
Running Free - Iron Maiden
Young hearts run free - Candi Staton
A good Heart - Feargal Sharkey
Heart Of The Country - Paul and Linda McCartney
In A Big Country - Big Country
Song of Yesterday - Black Country Communion
G's song-Crass
Light Song - Cranes.
Song Sung Blue - Neil Diamond
Bastards in blue-The Partisans
Got to Have Rock and Roll - Heartless Bastards
The Great Rock-'n'-roll Swindle - Sex Pistols.
Great balls of Fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
Light My Fire - The Doors.
Blinded By The Light - Bruce Springsteen or Manfred Mann's Earth Band
Blind Them With Science - Jakob.
Id rather go blind - Etta James
