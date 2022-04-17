What Goes On - The Velvet Underground.
What do I get ? - Buzzcocks
Love Me Do - The Beatles
Do You Need The Service? - Tubeway Army.
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
My Secret Friend - IAMX.
Are friends electric - Tubeway Army
Electric Blue - Icehouse.
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Mr Soul - Neil Young
Heart And Soul - T'Pau
Heart and Soul - JOY DIVISION
Heart Shaped Box - Nirvana
Living In A Box - Living in a Box
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Living with unemployment- Newtown Neurotics
Living End - Jesus and Mary Chain.
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
You Know I'm No Good - Amy Winehouse
What's so good about goodbye- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
What we need is a hero- Alan Silvestri.
No More Heroes - Stranglers.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]