A little time - The Beautiful South
Got the time- Joe Jackson
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore
The story of the blues- Pete Wylie
Neverending Story - Limahl
Every Picture Tells A Story - Rod Stewart
True story- Jimmy Cliff
True Love Ways - Buddy Holly
Well It's True That We Love One Another - The White Stripes
Another Girl Another Planet - The Only Ones
Girl From Mars - Ash
The Perfect Girl - The Cure.
The Perfect Kiss - New Order
This perfect day- The Saints
A Strange Day - The Cure.
