You Gotta Move - Mississippi Fred McDowell
Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield
Night of fear - The Move
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Fear of life- Channel 3
Fear of the Dark - Iron Maiden
Getting the fear-Poison Idea
Getting Better - The Beatles
Getting better all the time - Shed Seven
All This Time - Sting
What is this? - Bobby Womack
Where is my mind? - Pixies
Got my Mind Set On You - George Harrison
If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot
One Track Mind - The Heartbreakers
Open Your Mind - U.S.U.R.A.
Universal Mind - The Doors.
Mind Of A Toy - Visage.
Toys in the Attic - Aerosmith
Life Becoming a Landslide - Manic Street Preachers
What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted? - Jimmy Ruffin
What's Become of the Baby - Grateful Dead
Like a baby - Len Barry
The Baby Screams - The Cure.
Scream Thy Last Scream - Pink Floyd
Where did you sleep last night - Leadbelly.
I go to sleep - The Pretenders
Sleep By Windows - Gary Numan.
Look through any window - The Hollies
