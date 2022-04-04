« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1493 1494 1495 1496 1497 [1498]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2222712 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59880 on: April 4, 2022, 01:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April  4, 2022, 02:21:10 am
You Gotta Move - Mississippi Fred McDowell
Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59881 on: April 4, 2022, 01:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2022, 01:35:58 pm
Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield

Night of fear - The Move
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59882 on: April 4, 2022, 02:55:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April  4, 2022, 01:46:33 pm
Night of fear - The Move
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59883 on: April 4, 2022, 05:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2022, 02:55:16 pm
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
 
Fear of life- Channel 3
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59884 on: April 4, 2022, 07:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  4, 2022, 05:37:03 pm
 
Fear of life- Channel 3

Fear of the Dark - Iron Maiden
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59885 on: April 4, 2022, 08:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April  4, 2022, 07:07:50 pm
Fear of the Dark - Iron Maiden

Getting the fear-Poison Idea
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59886 on: April 4, 2022, 08:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  4, 2022, 08:20:50 pm

Getting the fear-Poison Idea
Getting Better - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59887 on: April 4, 2022, 09:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2022, 08:23:10 pm
Getting Better - The Beatles

Getting better all the time - Shed Seven
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59888 on: April 4, 2022, 09:26:33 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on April  4, 2022, 09:20:39 pm
Getting better all the time - Shed Seven
All This Time - Sting
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59889 on: April 4, 2022, 10:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2022, 09:26:33 pm
All This Time - Sting

What is this? - Bobby Womack
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59890 on: April 4, 2022, 11:10:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April  4, 2022, 10:46:03 pm
What is this? - Bobby Womack
Where is my mind? - Pixies
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59891 on: Yesterday at 01:19:49 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on April  4, 2022, 11:10:19 pm
Where is my mind? - Pixies
Got my Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,331
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59892 on: Yesterday at 01:45:21 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:19:49 am
Got my Mind Set On You - George Harrison

If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59893 on: Yesterday at 02:06:42 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:45:21 am
If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot

One Track Mind - The Heartbreakers
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59894 on: Yesterday at 02:20:31 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 02:06:42 am
One Track Mind - The Heartbreakers

Open Your Mind - U.S.U.R.A.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59895 on: Yesterday at 04:19:44 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 02:20:31 am
Open Your Mind - U.S.U.R.A.

Universal Mind - The Doors.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59896 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 04:19:44 am
Universal Mind - The Doors.
Mind Of A Toy - Visage.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59897 on: Yesterday at 12:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:32:02 am
Mind Of A Toy - Visage.

Toys in the Attic - Aerosmith
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59898 on: Yesterday at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:04:17 pm
Toys in the Attic - Aerosmith
In My Life - The Beatles
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,698
    • @hartejack
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59899 on: Yesterday at 02:09:08 pm »
Life Becoming a Landslide - Manic Street Preachers
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59900 on: Yesterday at 02:25:03 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:09:08 pm
Life Becoming a Landslide - Manic Street Preachers
What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted? - Jimmy Ruffin
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59901 on: Yesterday at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:25:03 pm
What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted? - Jimmy Ruffin

What's Become of the Baby - Grateful Dead
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59902 on: Yesterday at 03:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 03:11:10 pm
What's Become of the Baby - Grateful Dead

Like a baby - Len Barry
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59903 on: Yesterday at 04:32:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:52:51 pm
Like a baby - Len Barry
Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59904 on: Yesterday at 04:33:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:52:51 pm
Like a baby - Len Barry
The Baby Screams - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59905 on: Yesterday at 05:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:33:19 pm
The Baby Screams - The Cure.
Scream Thy Last Scream - Pink Floyd
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59906 on: Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:16:24 pm
Scream Thy Last Scream - Pink Floyd

Where did you sleep last night - Leadbelly.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59907 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm
Where did you sleep last night - Leadbelly.

I go to sleep - The Pretenders
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59908 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
I go to sleep - The Pretenders
Sleep By Windows - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59909 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Sleep By Windows - Gary Numan.

Look through any window - The Hollies
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59910 on: Today at 12:41:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Look through any window - The Hollies
 
Through my fingers-Pegboy
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1493 1494 1495 1496 1497 [1498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 