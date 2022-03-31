Another wasted night- Gang Green
The message is love - Arthur Baker (featuring Al Green)
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Love In An Elevator - Aerosmith
Lovely to love your lovin - the simpsons
My lovely horse-The Divine comedy
The Four Horsemen - Metallica
Four Green Fields - Clancy Brothers
When I'm Sixty-Four - The Beatles
When I Need You - Leo Sayer
You Give me All I Need - Scorpions
I need you-Nick cave & the Bad seeds.
I Need You - The Beatles
Need You Now - Lady Antebellum
I don't need you- Blitz
Don't Wanna Lose You - Tina Turner
I wanna be well-Ramones
I Want To Be An Eddie Stobart Driver - The Wurzels
Drive My Car - The Beatles
I'm In Love With My Car - Queen
Love on the terraces-Serious Drinking
Bang a Gong (Get It On) - T-Rex
Bang and Blame - REM
Silence is golden - the tREMeloes
The Sound Of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel
Architects-Sound of Guns
November Rain - Guns N' Roses
Rain Fall Down - The Stones
Roll Over Lay Down - Status Quo
Lay Down Sally - Eric Clapton
Sally Brown - Bad Manners
Brown Sugar - The Rolling Stones
Spin Spin Sugar - Sneaker Pimps.
Sugar Mountain - Neil Young
If i can't change your mind-Sugar
A Change Is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke
Your Time is Gonna Come - Led Zeppelin
Give Me Just A Little More Time - Chairmen of the Board
More Than A Feeling - Boston
I've Got A Feeling - The Beatles
