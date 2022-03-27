Aint nothing but a house party - The Showstoppers
Let's wreck the party-D.O.A
You Wreck Me - Tom Petty
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
Skinhead a message to you- Desmond Riley
Message to My Girl - Split Enz
Rudy,a message to you - Dandy Livingstone
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Message In A Bottle - The Police
Time In A Bottle - Jim Croce
Time is on my side - The Stones
Bright Side of the Road - Van Morrison
All Is Violent, All Is Bright - God Is An Astronaut.
You're All That Matters To Me - Curtis Stigers
All By Myself - The Heartbreakers.
I hate myself-The Offenders
I Hate Myself for Loving You - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
I hate The Unseen-Darkbuster
Dancing in the Dark - Bruce Springsteen
Dancing With Mr D - The Stones
I was dancing in the lesbian bar - Jonathan Richman
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox.
In Your Eyes - Peter Gabriel
Pale Blue Eyes - The Velvet Underground.
Touch of velvet and a sting of brass - Mark Wirtz and Mood Mosaic
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]