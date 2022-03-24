« previous next »
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,138
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59760 on: March 24, 2022, 08:50:19 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 24, 2022, 08:36:29 pm
You Drive Me Crazy - Shakin Stevens
Shut Up And Drive - Deftones.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59761 on: March 24, 2022, 08:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 24, 2022, 08:50:19 pm
Shut Up And Drive - Deftones.
Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon
Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59762 on: March 24, 2022, 09:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 24, 2022, 08:57:41 pm
Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon

Dance Hall days - Wang Chung
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59763 on: March 24, 2022, 09:21:53 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March 24, 2022, 09:09:58 pm
Dance Hall days - Wang Chung

Strange Days - The Doors
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59764 on: March 24, 2022, 09:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on March 24, 2022, 09:21:53 pm
Strange Days - The Doors
Strange Kind Of Woman - Deep Purple
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59765 on: March 24, 2022, 09:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 24, 2022, 09:23:38 pm
Strange Kind Of Woman - Deep Purple
 
The end of all things - No Means No
Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59766 on: March 24, 2022, 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 24, 2022, 09:40:55 pm
 
The end of all things - No Means No
End Of The Line - The Travelling Wilburys
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59767 on: March 25, 2022, 04:29:45 am »
Quote from: Dingus on March 24, 2022, 10:02:09 pm
End Of The Line - The Travelling Wilburys

White Line Fever - Motörhead
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59768 on: March 25, 2022, 11:13:59 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on March 25, 2022, 04:29:45 am
White Line Fever - Motörhead

Cat Scratch Fever - Ted Nugent
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59769 on: March 25, 2022, 12:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 25, 2022, 11:13:59 am
Cat Scratch Fever - Ted Nugent
The Cat Crept In - Mud
Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59770 on: March 25, 2022, 12:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 25, 2022, 12:29:27 pm
The Cat Crept In - Mud
The Lovecats - The Cure
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59771 on: March 25, 2022, 12:34:36 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 25, 2022, 12:33:35 pm
The Lovecats - The Cure
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59772 on: March 25, 2022, 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 25, 2022, 12:34:36 pm
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
Love is a Wonderful Colour - The Icicle Works
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59773 on: March 25, 2022, 01:26:58 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 25, 2022, 01:10:29 pm
Love is a Wonderful Colour - The Icicle Works
What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59774 on: March 25, 2022, 06:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 25, 2022, 01:26:58 pm
What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
 

Wonderful world - 4 skins
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,881
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59775 on: March 25, 2022, 06:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 25, 2022, 06:07:10 pm
 

Wonderful world - 4 skins

Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59776 on: March 25, 2022, 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 25, 2022, 06:17:34 pm
Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Elton John
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59777 on: Yesterday at 01:03:40 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 25, 2022, 08:28:05 pm
Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Elton John

Ever Fallen In Love With Someone You Shouldntve - Buzzcocks
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59778 on: Yesterday at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 01:03:40 am
Ever Fallen In Love With Someone You Shouldntve - Buzzcocks
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59779 on: Yesterday at 02:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:50:28 pm
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack

A Face in the Crowd - Tom Petty
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59780 on: Yesterday at 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 02:03:16 pm
A Face in the Crowd - Tom Petty
The 'In' Crowd - Dobie Gray
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59781 on: Yesterday at 02:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:05:56 pm
The 'In' Crowd - Dobie Gray


In the flat field - Bauhaus
Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59782 on: Yesterday at 02:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:09:53 pm


In the flat field - Bauhaus

Cotton Fields - Creedence Clearwater Revival
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59783 on: Yesterday at 02:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 02:14:10 pm
Cotton Fields - Creedence Clearwater Revival


Fields of fire-Big Country
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59784 on: Yesterday at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:35:23 pm


Fields of fire-Big Country
I'm On Fire - Bruce Springsteen 
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,881
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59785 on: Yesterday at 05:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:36:28 pm
I'm On Fire - Bruce Springsteen 

Fire Woman - The Cult
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59786 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:01:05 pm
Fire Woman - The Cult


Give me fire- GBH
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59787 on: Yesterday at 05:23:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:01:05 pm
Fire Woman - The Cult
Woman From Tokyo - Deep Purple
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59788 on: Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:23:18 pm
Woman From Tokyo - Deep Purple

LA Woman - The Doors
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,978
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59789 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
LA Woman - The Doors
I Love L.A - Randy Newman
