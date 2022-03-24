« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1490 1491 1492 1493 1494 [1495]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2214708 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59760 on: March 24, 2022, 08:50:19 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 24, 2022, 08:36:29 pm
You Drive Me Crazy - Shakin Stevens
Shut Up And Drive - Deftones.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59761 on: March 24, 2022, 08:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 24, 2022, 08:50:19 pm
Shut Up And Drive - Deftones.
Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59762 on: March 24, 2022, 09:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 24, 2022, 08:57:41 pm
Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon

Dance Hall days - Wang Chung
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59763 on: March 24, 2022, 09:21:53 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March 24, 2022, 09:09:58 pm
Dance Hall days - Wang Chung

Strange Days - The Doors
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59764 on: March 24, 2022, 09:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on March 24, 2022, 09:21:53 pm
Strange Days - The Doors
Strange Kind Of Woman - Deep Purple
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59765 on: March 24, 2022, 09:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 24, 2022, 09:23:38 pm
Strange Kind Of Woman - Deep Purple
 
The end of all things - No Means No
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59766 on: March 24, 2022, 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 24, 2022, 09:40:55 pm
 
The end of all things - No Means No
End Of The Line - The Travelling Wilburys
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59767 on: Yesterday at 04:29:45 am »
Quote from: Dingus on March 24, 2022, 10:02:09 pm
End Of The Line - The Travelling Wilburys

White Line Fever - Motörhead
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59768 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 04:29:45 am
White Line Fever - Motörhead

Cat Scratch Fever - Ted Nugent
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59769 on: Yesterday at 12:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:13:59 am
Cat Scratch Fever - Ted Nugent
The Cat Crept In - Mud
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59770 on: Yesterday at 12:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:29:27 pm
The Cat Crept In - Mud
The Lovecats - The Cure
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59771 on: Yesterday at 12:34:36 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:33:35 pm
The Lovecats - The Cure
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59772 on: Yesterday at 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:34:36 pm
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
Love is a Wonderful Colour - The Icicle Works
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59773 on: Yesterday at 01:26:58 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:10:29 pm
Love is a Wonderful Colour - The Icicle Works
What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59774 on: Yesterday at 06:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:26:58 pm
What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
 

Wonderful world - 4 skins
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,870
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59775 on: Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:07:10 pm
 

Wonderful world - 4 skins

Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59776 on: Yesterday at 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm
Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Elton John
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59777 on: Today at 01:03:40 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:28:05 pm
Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Elton John

Ever Fallen In Love With Someone You Shouldntve - Buzzcocks
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59778 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 01:03:40 am
Ever Fallen In Love With Someone You Shouldntve - Buzzcocks
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59779 on: Today at 02:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:50:28 pm
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack

A Face in the Crowd - Tom Petty
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59780 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 02:03:16 pm
A Face in the Crowd - Tom Petty
The 'In' Crowd - Dobie Gray
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59781 on: Today at 02:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:05:56 pm
The 'In' Crowd - Dobie Gray


In the flat field - Bauhaus
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59782 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 02:09:53 pm


In the flat field - Bauhaus

Cotton Fields - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite
Pages: 1 ... 1490 1491 1492 1493 1494 [1495]   Go Up
« previous next »
 