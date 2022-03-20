Prince Charming - Adam And The Ants
This Charming Man - The Smiths
Man On A Silver Mountain - Rainbow
Man with golden helmet- Radio Birdman
Golden Slumbers - The Beatles
Golden Brown - The Stranglers
Sally Brown - Laurel Aitken
Mustang Sally - Wilson Pickett
Sally Cinnamon - Stone Roses
Cinnamon Girl - Prince
Girl on the phone-The Jam
Whats inside a girl-The Cramps
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
Hell Bent For Leather - Judas Priest
Black Leather - Nightmares In Wax.
Black Night - Deep Purple
Granny takes a trip - The Purple Gang
You trip me up - Jesus and Mary Chain.
Trip Through Your Wires - U2
Trip Like I Do - The Crystal Method
De Do Do Do De Da Da Da-The Police
De Do Do Do De Da Da Da-The Police

Do You Want To - Franz Ferdinand
You cant always get what you want - The Stones
I Want You To Want Me - Cheap Trick
I want you right now - MC5
Need You Now - Lady Antebellum
I Need You Tonight - INXS
We've Got Tonight - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
You've Got My Number : The Undertones
Number One Spot - Ludacris
The One I Love - REM
Shook Ones (Part II) - Mobb Deep
You Shook me All Night Long - AC/DC
All Night Long - Rainbow
Where did you sleep last night - Leadbelly.
No Sleep till Brooklyn - Beastie Boys
Brooklyn Owes The Charmer Under Me - Steely Dan
