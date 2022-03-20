Prince Charming - Adam And The Ants
This Charming Man - The Smiths
Man On A Silver Mountain - Rainbow
Man with golden helmet- Radio Birdman
Golden Slumbers - The Beatles
Golden Brown - The Stranglers
Sally Brown - Laurel Aitken
Mustang Sally - Wilson Pickett
Sally Cinnamon - Stone Roses
Cinnamon Girl - Prince
Girl on the phone-The Jam
Whats inside a girl-The Cramps
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
Hell Bent For Leather - Judas Priest
Black Leather - Nightmares In Wax.
Black Night - Deep Purple
Granny takes a trip - The Purple Gang
You trip me up - Jesus and Mary Chain.
