Mr Soft-Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel
Zero Bars (Mr. Smith) - Tubeway Army.
Too Low for Zero - Elton John
Ive been loving you too long - Chris Farlowe
The Soft Parade - The Doors
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
All Over The World - ELO
We have all the time in the world - Louis Armstrong
Time is running out - Muse
Runnin Down a Dream - Tom Petty
The Dream Police - Tubeway Army.
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
Stop that train - Keith and Tex
Runaway Train - Soul Asylum
Slow Train To Dawn - The The.
Train in Vain -The Clash
My Shadow In Vain - Tubeway Army.
Kaikki häipyy, on vain nyt - Eppu Normaali
WTF!Youre so Vain - Carly Simon
Mr Vain - Culture Beat
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO.
Blue Sky Mine - Midnight Oil
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds - The Beatles
Hole in the Sky - Black Sabbath
