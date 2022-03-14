All my friends are dead-Turbonegro
Be Quick or Be Dead - Iron Maiden
I'm Jim Morrison, I'm Dead - Mogwai.
Dead Flowers - The Stones.
The Flowers Of Romance - Public Image Limited.
Beware of the flowers(cos i'm sure they're going to get you,yeah).-John Otway
Flowers In The Window - Travis
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window - The Beatles
She walks - Poster Children
Little Children - Billy J. Kramer & the Dakotas.
Little loving sometimes - Alexander Patton
Sometimes I Think About You - The Pastels
Sometimes- Takers and Users
Sometimes - Erasure
Sometimes When We Touch - Dan Hill
Not to touch the earth - The Doors
The Earth dies screaming- UB40
Screaming Night Hog - Steppenwolf
Black Night - Deep Purple
Where did you sleep last night - Leadbelly
