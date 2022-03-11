Ain't been to no music school - The Nosebelleds
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - BachmanTurner Overdrive
She means nothing to me - Cliff Richard
Never 'ad nothing - Angelic Upstarts
All Or Nothing - The Small Faces
All I Need -Air.
All down the line - The Stones.
You and I - John Legend
Steel And You - Tubeway Army.
Wheels Of Steel - Saxon
You need wheels -Merton Parkas
I Need You - The Beatles
You need hands - Max Bygraves
You and Me Against the World - Space
I Against I - Massive attack.
"I (Who Have Nothing)" - Ben E. King
I cant be Satisfied - Muddy Waters
Can't Buy Me Love - The Beatles
Stoned love ~ The Supremes
Let's Go Get Stoned - Ray Charles
Get up and go - The Go-Go's
Get Down And Get With It - SladeDown in the Tube station at Midnight - The Jam
Down in the Tube station at Midnight - The Jam
"Are 'Friends' Electric?" - Tubeway Army
Electric Funeral - Black Sabbath
Electric Feel - MGMT
