I love livin in the city- Fear
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Do they owe us a living?- Crass
I owe you nothing - Bros (sorry )
Sweet Nothing - Sonics Rendezvous Band
Hear nothing,see nothing,say nothing- Discharge
Life is but nothing ~ Chris Farlowe
Nothing compares to you - Sinead O'Connor
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing.
Me and You Vs The World - Space
Rockin In The Free World - Neil Young
