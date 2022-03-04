« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1483 1484 1485 1486 1487 [1488]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2198492 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59480 on: March 4, 2022, 01:06:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  3, 2022, 11:21:52 pm
My Love Is A Liquid - Tubeway Army.
My Love - Paul McCartney and Wings
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,271
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59481 on: March 4, 2022, 02:41:13 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 01:06:38 am
My Love - Paul McCartney and Wings

My oh My - Sad Cafe [pre Tony Wilson  ;D ]
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59482 on: March 4, 2022, 10:21:04 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  4, 2022, 02:41:13 am
My oh My - Sad Cafe [pre Tony Wilson  ;D ]
Martha My Dear - The Beatles
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59483 on: March 4, 2022, 10:23:51 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on March  4, 2022, 10:21:04 am
Martha My Dear - The Beatles

Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59484 on: March 4, 2022, 01:05:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  4, 2022, 10:23:51 am
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Funky Town - Pseudo Echo
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59485 on: March 4, 2022, 01:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 01:05:25 pm
Funky Town - Pseudo Echo

Old Town - Phil Lynott
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59486 on: March 4, 2022, 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on March  4, 2022, 01:07:35 pm
Old Town - Phil Lynott
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59487 on: March 4, 2022, 04:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 01:19:39 pm
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
 

This old house-Brian Setzer orchestra
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59488 on: March 4, 2022, 06:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March  4, 2022, 04:02:18 pm
 

This old house-Brian Setzer orchestra
House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59489 on: March 4, 2022, 07:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 06:45:03 pm
House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals

Red House - Jimi Hendrix
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59490 on: March 4, 2022, 07:22:18 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on March  4, 2022, 07:11:52 pm
Red House - Jimi Hendrix


Red light spells danger- Billy Ocean
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,872
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59491 on: March 4, 2022, 07:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March  4, 2022, 07:22:18 pm


Red light spells danger- Billy Ocean
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59492 on: March 4, 2022, 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  4, 2022, 07:30:49 pm
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
White Room - Cream 
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,872
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59493 on: March 4, 2022, 07:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 07:52:07 pm
White Room - Cream
In Your Room - Depeche Mode.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59494 on: March 4, 2022, 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  4, 2022, 07:54:04 pm
In Your Room - Depeche Mode.
 

No room for you- Demob
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59495 on: March 4, 2022, 07:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March  4, 2022, 07:56:00 pm
 

No room for you- Demob
From Me To You - The Beatles 
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59496 on: March 4, 2022, 08:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 07:56:50 pm
From Me To You - The Beatles
 

Leave me alone- Sham69
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59497 on: March 4, 2022, 09:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March  4, 2022, 08:52:13 pm
 

Leave me alone- Sham69
If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59498 on: Yesterday at 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 09:46:00 pm
If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
If I Fell - The Beatles
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,724
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59499 on: Yesterday at 01:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 12:23:06 pm
If I Fell - The Beatles

I dont believe in if any more ~ Roger Whittaker
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59500 on: Yesterday at 01:14:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:13:13 pm
I dont believe in if any more ~ Roger Whittaker
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59501 on: Yesterday at 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:14:23 pm
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59502 on: Yesterday at 03:52:43 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:38:25 pm
Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis
Angry Young Man - Billy Joel
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59503 on: Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:52:43 pm
Angry Young Man - Billy Joel
 

Young at heart-The Bluebells
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59504 on: Yesterday at 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm
 

Young at heart-The Bluebells

Heart of Gold - Neil Young
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59505 on: Yesterday at 04:38:43 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 04:22:37 pm
Heart of Gold - Neil Young
Fields Of Gold - Sting
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,724
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59506 on: Yesterday at 04:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:38:43 pm
Fields Of Gold - Sting

The madman running through the fields ~ Dantalians Chariot.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59507 on: Yesterday at 06:22:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:49:32 pm
The madman running through the fields ~ Dantalians Chariot.
Through the Barracades- Spandau Ballet
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,428
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59508 on: Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:22:04 pm
Through the Barracades- Spandau Ballet

Through Glass - Stone Sour
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,872
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59509 on: Yesterday at 07:49:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm
Through Glass - Stone Sour
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59510 on: Yesterday at 08:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:49:16 pm
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.
We Are The Champions - Queen
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59511 on: Yesterday at 09:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:15:51 pm
We Are The Champions - Queen
 

We are the league-Anti Nowhere League
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59512 on: Today at 09:59:14 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:22:50 pm
 

We are the league-Anti Nowhere League
We only come out at night - Smashing Pumpkins
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,724
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59513 on: Today at 09:59:54 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 09:59:14 am
We only come out at night - Smashing Pumpkins

Night of fear ~ The Move
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,872
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59514 on: Today at 11:52:15 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:59:54 am
Night of fear ~ The Move
Fear Of Ghosts - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59515 on: Today at 12:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:52:15 am
Fear Of Ghosts - The Cure.

Ghost In My House  - R. Dean Taylor
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59516 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:23:52 pm
Ghost In My House  - R. Dean Taylor
Silent House - Crowded House
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,724
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59517 on: Today at 01:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:58:14 pm
Silent House - Crowded House

Enjoy the silence ~ Depeche Mode
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59518 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:22:35 pm
Enjoy the silence ~ Depeche Mode
Enjoy Yourself - The Specials
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,428
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59519 on: Today at 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:02:50 pm
Enjoy Yourself - The Specials

Lose Yourself - Eminem
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 1483 1484 1485 1486 1487 [1488]   Go Up
« previous next »
 