My Love Is A Liquid - Tubeway Army.
My Love - Paul McCartney and Wings
My oh My - Sad Cafe [pre Tony Wilson ]
Martha My Dear - The Beatles
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Funky Town - Pseudo Echo
Old Town - Phil Lynott
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
This old house-Brian Setzer orchestra
House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals
Red House - Jimi Hendrix
Red light spells danger- Billy Ocean
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
White Room - Cream
In Your Room - Depeche Mode.
No room for you- Demob
From Me To You - The Beatles
Leave me alone- Sham69
If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
If I Fell - The Beatles
I dont believe in if any more ~ Roger Whittaker
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis
Angry Young Man - Billy Joel
Young at heart-The Bluebells
Heart of Gold - Neil Young
Fields Of Gold - Sting
The madman running through the fields ~ Dantalians Chariot.
Through the Barracades- Spandau Ballet
Through Glass - Stone Sour
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.
We Are The Champions - Queen
We are the league-Anti Nowhere League
We only come out at night - Smashing Pumpkins
Night of fear ~ The Move
Fear Of Ghosts - The Cure.
Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Silent House - Crowded House
Enjoy the silence ~ Depeche Mode
Enjoy Yourself - The Specials
