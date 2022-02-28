Rivers of Babylon-The Melodians
Babylon's Burning - The Ruts.
Burn - Deep Purple
Burning Down The House - Talking Heads
House of the rising sun - John Otway
Give back the Sun - The View
40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
The Black Hit Of Space - Human League.
Black is black ~ Los Bravos
Young, gifted and black-Bob and Marcia
Young Girl - Gary Puckett And The Union Gap
Only The Good Die Young - Iron Maiden
Born to Die - Lana del Rey
Born with a tail-Supersuckers
Born to be Wild - Steppenwolf
Sultans of swing / Dire Straits
Swinging on a Star - Big Dee Irwin
