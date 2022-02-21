« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1480 1481 1482 1483 1484 [1485]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2187712 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,241
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59360 on: February 21, 2022, 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 21, 2022, 07:15:44 pm
 

Bela Lugosi's dead-Bauhaus

God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,746
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59361 on: February 21, 2022, 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 21, 2022, 07:47:20 pm
God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath
What If God Was One Of Us - Joan Osborne
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59362 on: February 21, 2022, 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 21, 2022, 08:40:13 pm
What If God Was One Of Us - Joan Osborne

What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59363 on: February 21, 2022, 09:51:14 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on February 21, 2022, 09:45:29 pm
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

What we need is a hero - Alan Silvestri
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59364 on: February 21, 2022, 11:23:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 21, 2022, 09:51:14 pm
What we need is a hero - Alan Silvestri
What do I get - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59365 on: Yesterday at 06:50:55 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on February 21, 2022, 11:23:18 pm
What do I get - Buzzcocks
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59366 on: Yesterday at 12:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 06:50:55 am
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles

Got This Thing on the Move - Grand Funk Railroad
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59367 on: Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:05:22 pm
Got This Thing on the Move - Grand Funk Railroad
Vision Thing-Sisters of mercy
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59368 on: Yesterday at 01:11:50 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm
Vision Thing-Sisters of mercy

Visions of Johanna - Bob Dylan
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59369 on: Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 01:11:50 pm
Visions of Johanna - Bob Dylan

Pictures Of You - The Cure
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59370 on: Yesterday at 02:21:20 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm
Pictures Of You - The Cure
Twisted Avenues - Motion Pictures.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59371 on: Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:21:20 pm
Twisted Avenues - Motion Pictures.
 

Twisted Nerve-The Damned
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59372 on: Yesterday at 07:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm
 

Twisted Nerve-The Damned
Bitter And Twisted-Roger Daltrey
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59373 on: Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:33:01 pm
Bitter And Twisted-Roger Daltrey
Bitter Sweet Symphony - The Verve.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59374 on: Yesterday at 08:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm
Bitter Sweet Symphony - The Verve.
 

The bitter end-Placebo
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,746
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59375 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:26:30 pm
 

The bitter end-Placebo
The End - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,216
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59376 on: Today at 02:17:28 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm
The End - The Beatles

The End of The World - Skeeter Davis
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59377 on: Today at 02:28:03 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:17:28 am
The End of The World - Skeeter Davis
Is This World Not Enough - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1480 1481 1482 1483 1484 [1485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 