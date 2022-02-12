« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1480 1481 1482 1483 1484 [1485]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2187354 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,229
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59360 on: Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:15:44 pm
 

Bela Lugosi's dead-Bauhaus

God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,742
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59361 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm
God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath
What If God Was One Of Us - Joan Osborne
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59362 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
What If God Was One Of Us - Joan Osborne

What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,560
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59363 on: Yesterday at 09:51:14 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

What we need is a hero - Alan Silvestri
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59364 on: Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:51:14 pm
What we need is a hero - Alan Silvestri
What do I get - Buzzcocks
Logged

Online Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59365 on: Today at 06:50:55 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
What do I get - Buzzcocks
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59366 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Today at 06:50:55 am
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles

Got This Thing on the Move - Grand Funk Railroad
Logged

Online joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 652
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59367 on: Today at 12:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:05:22 pm
Got This Thing on the Move - Grand Funk Railroad
Vision Thing-Sisters of mercy
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59368 on: Today at 01:11:50 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 12:54:32 pm
Vision Thing-Sisters of mercy

Visions of Johanna - Bob Dylan
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59369 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:11:50 pm
Visions of Johanna - Bob Dylan

Pictures Of You - The Cure
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1480 1481 1482 1483 1484 [1485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 