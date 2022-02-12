Bela Lugosi's dead-Bauhaus
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath
What If God Was One Of Us - Joan Osborne
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
What we need is a hero - Alan Silvestri
What do I get - Buzzcocks
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
Got This Thing on the Move - Grand Funk Railroad
Vision Thing-Sisters of mercy
Visions of Johanna - Bob Dylan
