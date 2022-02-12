I've Been Driving in my Car - Madness
Driving In The Sun - Cranes.
Invisible Sun - The Police
Embody the Invisible - In Flames
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
The Invisible Man - Queen
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
Digital Bitch - Black Sabbath
Black Night - Deep Purple
Because The Night - Patti Smith
Because - The Beatles
Because of You - Kelly Clarkson
The guns of Brixton-the Clash
Bikini Girls with machine Guns -The Cramps
I've lost you - Jackie Wilson
Lost In A Lost World - Iron Maiden
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]