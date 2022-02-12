« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1479 1480 1481 1482 1483 [1484]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2185138 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59320 on: Today at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 11:25:54 am
I've Been Driving in my Car - Madness
Driving In The Sun - Cranes.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,712
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59321 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:27:37 am
Driving In The Sun - Cranes.
Invisible Sun - The Police
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,118
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59322 on: Today at 02:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:49:09 pm
Invisible Sun - The Police

Embody the Invisible - In Flames
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,147
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59323 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 02:45:50 pm
Embody the Invisible - In Flames

The Invisible Man - Queen
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,712
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59324 on: Today at 04:01:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:08:13 pm
The Invisible Man - Queen
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59325 on: Today at 04:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:01:25 pm
Queen Bitch - David Bowie

Digital Bitch - Black Sabbath
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,712
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59326 on: Today at 04:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:04:24 pm
Digital Bitch - Black Sabbath
Black Night - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,147
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59327 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:06:00 pm
Black Night - Deep Purple

Because The Night - Patti Smith
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,645
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59328 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:51:52 pm
Because The Night - Patti Smith
Because - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,712
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59329 on: Today at 06:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 04:55:30 pm
Because - The Beatles
Because of You - Kelly Clarkson
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59330 on: Today at 07:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:15:25 pm
Because of You - Kelly Clarkson
 

The guns of Brixton-the Clash
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 648
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59331 on: Today at 07:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:20:51 pm
 

The guns of Brixton-the Clash
Bikini Girls with machine Guns -The Cramps
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59332 on: Today at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 07:34:55 pm
Bikini Girls with machine Guns -The Cramps
Hell Is Other People - I Speak Machine.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59333 on: Today at 10:27:01 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 11:25:54 am
I've Been Driving in my Car - Madness

I've lost you - Jackie Wilson
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59334 on: Today at 11:03:46 pm »
*realises Howard has me on ignore*  :sad
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 699
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59335 on: Today at 11:29:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:27:01 pm
I've lost you - Jackie Wilson

Lost In A Lost World - Iron Maiden
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:24 pm by dimwit »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59336 on: Today at 11:44:27 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 11:29:13 pm
Lost In A Lost World - Iron Maiden
Forever Lost - God Is An Astronaut.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1479 1480 1481 1482 1483 [1484]   Go Up
« previous next »
 