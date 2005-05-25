Where have all the bootboys gone?-Slaughter and the dogs
Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Code of the Streets - Gang Starr
It Don't Come Easy - Ringo Starr
Take It Easy Chicken - Mansun.
Take It to The Limit - The Eagles
Take my breath away - Berlin
Every Breath You Take - The Police
Geek Stink Breath - Green Day
Green Tambourine - The Lemon Pipers
Everything's Gone Green - New Order.
Ten Years Gone - Led Zeppelin
Picture me gone - Evie Sands
This Picture - Placebo.
This Boy - The Beatles
Sick boy-GBH
Sick of it All - The Distillers
All The Young Dudes - Mott The Hoople
Bastards of young-The Replacements
Yesterday when I was young - Pet Shop Boys.
When we were young-Whipping Boy
When Doves Cry - Prince
Don't Cry - Guns N Roses
Dont Leave Me This Way - The Communards
Don't Wanna Fight - Alabama Shakes
The Fight Song - Marilyn Manson.
Song sung blue - Neil Diamond
Undone (The sweater song - Weezer
