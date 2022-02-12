Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Nowhere to run - Martha and the Vandellas
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
Tobacco Road - The Nashville Teens
Stay On These roads - A-ha.
So Many Roads - Grateful Dead
So Many Roads - Joe Bonamassa
Too Many Tears - Whitesnake
The Tracks of My Tears - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
My friend Jack - The Smoke
My Name is Jack - Manfred Mann
The Name Of The Game - Abba
My Name is Mud - Primus
You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) - The Beatles
Westbound number nine - Flaming ember
Back of my Hand (I got your number) - The Jags
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Mind Games - John Lennon
Head Games - Foreigner
Games Without Frontiers - Peter Gabriel
Without You - Harry Nilsson
With or without you - U2
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds - The Beatles
Spirit In The Sky - Norman Greenbaum
Mr Blue Sky - ELO
Zero Bars (Mr. Smith) - Tubeway Army.
No More Mr Nice Guy - Alice Cooper
Jealous Guy - John Lennon or Bryan Ferry
Sweet Talkin' Guy - The Chiffons
Sweet Bird Of Truth - The The.
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Paradise City - Guns n' Roses
City of the Dead - The Clash
Drink to the dead - Clutch
I'm Jim Morrison, I'm Dead - Mogwai.
I'm an Upstart - Angelic Upstarts
I'm Free - The Who
I'm Free to do what I Want - The Soup Dragons
The End Of Dragons - Gary Numan.
