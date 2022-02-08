Love Is All you need - The Beatles
Love Needs No Disguise - Gary Numan.
I Believe In A Thing Called Love - The Darkness
I Don't Believe You - Talk Talk.
What a Fool Believes - The Doobie Brothers
Do you believe in love after love? - Cher
Do To Me - Trombone Shorty
From Me To You - The Beatles
Cowboys From Hell - Pantera
All the young dudes / Mott the Hoople
We Die Young - Alice in Chains
Living Next Door To Alice - Smokie
Living In A Box - Living In A Box
Man in the Box - Alice in Chains
Man On The Moon - R.E.M.
Who Will Be The Last Man On The Moon-The Stranglers
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Can you forgive her? - Pet Shop Boys
