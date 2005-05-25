Man Of The World - Fleetwood Mac
Simple Man - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Simple Girl - IAMX
Not the girl you think you are - Crowded House
Not For You - Pearl Jam
Pearl's a singer - Elkie Brooks
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Pearl Necklace - ZZ Top
Wring That Neck - Deep Purple
My Neck - Cecil.
My Friend Stan - Slade
My Shadow In Vain - Tubeway Army.
Moonlight Shadow - Mike Oldfield
Dancing In The Moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Come Dancing - The Kinks
Come Together - The Beatles
Come As You Are - Nirvana
Know Who You Are - Slade
The who who song - Jackie Wilson
Who Are You - The Who
These are the days of our lives - Queen
Dancing Days - Led Zeppelin
Dancing with tears in my eyes - Ultravox
Eyes without a face-Billy Idol.
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
Ever fallen In Love - Buzzcocks
In the Dark - Riskee & the Ridicule
Dark Therapy - Echobelly.
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Rockaway Beach - Ramones
Rock the Casbah - The Clash
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
