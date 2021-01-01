I Aint The One - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Ain't nothing to it-The Stranglers
Ain't Been to no Music School - The Nosebleeds
Ain't no soul (left in these old shoes) - Major Lance
What Your Soul Sings - Massive Attack.
Ain't love a bitch, Rod the mod Stewart.
Satellite of Love - Lou Reed
Love over gold / Dire straits
Heart of Gold - Neil Young
Heart of Glass - Blondie
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.
Through Glass - Stone Sour
Break On Through - The Doors
Get it on /T Rex
It Mek - Desmond Dekker and the Aces
Push It - Salt n Pepper
Say It to Me S.A.N.T.O.S. - Phish
Oh! Didn't I Say - Tubeway Army.
Oh No not my Baby - Carole King
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
