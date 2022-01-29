Boy strange - Pet Shop Boys
Only a boy / Rod Stewart
Only the strong survive - Jerry Butler
The One and Only - Chesney Hawkes
I was only joking / Rod Stewart.(My Da played Rod Stewart songs all the time when I was growing up. I know them all.)
I was born under a wandering star - Lee Marvin
Gonna Make You A Star - David Essex
Frankie Miller... You're the Star
She's a Star-James
She's Electric - Oasis
She's a lady - Sir Tom Jones
Lady Grinning Soul-Bowie
Earl Johnson and His Clodhoppers - Red Hot Breakdown
Start Of The Breakdown - Tears For Fears.
Carolina Tar Heels - Got the Farm Land Blues
Phil's Farm - Umphrey's McGee
Frank Blevins & His Tar Heel Ratters - I've Got No Honey Babe Now
Honey Pie - Beatles
A Taste Of Honey - The Beatles
Taste In Men - Placebo.
Men's Needs - The Cribs
I need your love so bad - Fleetwood Mac
Good Times Bad Times - Led Zeppelin
Even The Bad Times Are Good - The Tremeloes
Love Me Two Times - The Doors
Knock Three Times - Tony Orlando & Dawn
Gimme Three Steps - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Three Steps To Heaven - Showaddywaddy
Heaven or Hell-The Stranglers
Cowboys From Hell - Pantera
Beer Drinkers and Hellraisers - ZZ Top
A pub with no beer - The Dubliners
