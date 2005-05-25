« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1471 1472 1473 1474 1475 [1476]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2173210 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59000 on: Yesterday at 08:27:53 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 07:12:29 am
The Lovely Linda - Paul McCartney

I Dont Even Like You - Big Linda
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,756
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59001 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:27:53 am
I Dont Even Like You - Big Linda

Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59002 on: Yesterday at 12:24:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:56:47 am
Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59003 on: Yesterday at 04:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:24:56 pm
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police

She Caught the Katy and Left Me a Mule to Ride - Taj Mahal
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59004 on: Yesterday at 05:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 04:43:41 pm
She Caught the Katy and Left Me a Mule to Ride - Taj Mahal

Caught By The Fuzz - Supergrass
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59005 on: Yesterday at 07:06:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 05:37:17 pm
Caught By The Fuzz - Supergrass
Green Fuzz-The cramps.
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59006 on: Yesterday at 07:29:17 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:06:25 pm
Green Fuzz-The cramps.

Green Manalishi - Fleetwood Mac
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,756
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59007 on: Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:29:17 pm
Green Manalishi - Fleetwood Mac

Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59008 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm
Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones

Green Is The Colour - Pink Floyd
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59009 on: Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Green Is The Colour - Pink Floyd

A Certain Shade of Green - Incubus
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,756
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59010 on: Yesterday at 08:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm
A Certain Shade of Green - Incubus

A Whiter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harem
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59011 on: Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:07:46 pm
A Whiter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harem
White Wedding - Billy Idol
Logged

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 684
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59012 on: Today at 02:17:34 am »
White Death - Sabaton
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59013 on: Today at 02:47:27 am »
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 02:17:34 am
White Death - Sabaton
White Noise - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 684
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59014 on: Today at 03:16:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:47:27 am
White Noise - Gary Numan.

Make Some Noise - Beastie Boys
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59015 on: Today at 03:20:45 am »
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 03:16:00 am
Make Some Noise - Beastie Boys
Some Of Them - Ultravox.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59016 on: Today at 03:22:05 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:20:45 am
Some Of Them - Ultravox.

Sometimes - James
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59017 on: Today at 03:24:28 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 03:22:05 am
Sometimes - James
Charlotte Sometimes - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,292
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59018 on: Today at 10:24:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:24:28 am
Charlotte Sometimes - The Cure.

Ain't no cure for love - Leonard Cohen
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59019 on: Today at 12:56:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:24:23 am
Ain't no cure for love - Leonard Cohen
Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City - Whitesnake
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59020 on: Today at 01:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:56:34 pm
Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City - Whitesnake

The City Is Mine - Jay-Z
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59021 on: Today at 01:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:17:03 pm
The City Is Mine - Jay-Z
I Me Mine - The Beatles
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59022 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:19:46 pm
I Me Mine - The Beatles

Don't Pass Me By - The Beatles
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #59023 on: Today at 01:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:22:22 pm
Don't Pass Me By - The Beatles
Don't Bother Me - The Beatles   
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1471 1472 1473 1474 1475 [1476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 