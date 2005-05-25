The Lovely Linda - Paul McCartney
I Dont Even Like You - Big Linda
Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police
She Caught the Katy and Left Me a Mule to Ride - Taj Mahal
Caught By The Fuzz - Supergrass
Green Fuzz-The cramps.
Green Manalishi - Fleetwood Mac
Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones
Green Is The Colour - Pink Floyd
A Certain Shade of Green - Incubus
A Whiter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harem
White Death - Sabaton
White Noise - Gary Numan.
Make Some Noise - Beastie Boys
Some Of Them - Ultravox.
Sometimes - James
Charlotte Sometimes - The Cure.
Ain't no cure for love - Leonard Cohen
Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City - Whitesnake
The City Is Mine - Jay-Z
I Me Mine - The Beatles
Don't Pass Me By - The Beatles
