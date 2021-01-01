Far Far Away - Slade
Know Who You Are - Slade
I Don't Know - Ozzy Osbourne
I Don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Mind Of A Toy - Visage.
Paper Dolls - The Nerves
Fish n Chip Paper - Elvis Costello
Theres a Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears Hes Elvis - Kirsty MacColl
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
After Midnight - Eric Clapton
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
Safe European Home - The Clash
European Son - Japan.
Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Dead Son Rising - Gary Numan.
Mother Nature's Son - The Beatles
Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
Mother of Pearl - Roxy Music
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Yellow pearl-Phil Lynott
Yellow Moon - Pearl Jam
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
