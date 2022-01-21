Another Day - Paul McCartney
The day before you came - ABBA
The Way We Came - The La's
One way or another - Blondie
One Of These Nights - The Eagles
These Days-Joy Division
Joybringer - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
Travellin' Band = Creedence Clearwater Revival
One Man Band - Leo Sayer
Still The One - Orleans
Still D.R.E. - Dr. Dre
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2
So What - Liverpool Express
What's the Use? - Phish
Use me-Grace Jones
Mean To Me - Crowded House
Touch Me - The Doors
I Want You to want Me - Cheap Trick
Your Latest Trick - Dire Straits
Take It to Da House - Trick Daddy
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da - The Beatles
La La (Means I Love You) - The Delfonics
Punch You in the Eye - Phish
Punch and Judy - Marillion
Punch &Judy-The Stranglers
Romeo & Juliet - Dire Straits
Dinner and a Movie - Phish
TV Dinners - ZZ Top
Reflection Of The Television - Twilight Sad.
Marquee Moon - Television
Moonlight, music and you - Laura Greene
Music For Chameleons - Gary Numan.
Give Life Back to Music - Daft Punk
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]