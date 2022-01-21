Another Day - Paul McCartney
The day before you came - ABBA
The Way We Came - The La's
One way or another - Blondie
One Of These Nights - The Eagles
These Days-Joy Division
Joybringer - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
Travellin' Band = Creedence Clearwater Revival
One Man Band - Leo Sayer
Still The One - Orleans
Still D.R.E. - Dr. Dre
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2
So What - Liverpool Express
What's the Use? - Phish
Use me-Grace Jones
Mean To Me - Crowded House
Touch Me - The Doors
I Want You to want Me - Cheap Trick
Your Latest Trick - Dire Straits
Take It to Da House - Trick Daddy
