We Are So Fragile - Tubeway Army.
We are the Champions - Queen
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
Witch queen of New Orleans - Redbone
A New England - Kirsty MacColl
Selling England by the Pound - Genesis
A Prayer For England - Massive attack.
Praying For Time - George Michael
Praying To The Aliens - Tubeway Army.
In to the Valley - The Skids
Let me in - REM
Hey, queue jumper.
Let me introduce you to the family-The stranglers.
We are Family- Sister Sledge
