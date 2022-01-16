No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
For No One - The Beatles
No Medicine For Regret - Mogwai.
The Cover of "Rolling Stone" - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show
Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues - Bob Dylan
What's New Pussycat? - Tom Jones
Faster Pussycat_The Cramps
Fast Love - George Michael
Love In An Elevator - Aerosmith
In My Command - Crowded House
My Sweet One - Phish
My Sweet Prince - Placebo.
Oh! Sweet Nuthin' - The Velvet Underground
Sweets for my sweet- The Drifters
Sweet Bird Of Truth - The The.
Kentucky Blue Bird (Send a message to Martha) - Lou Johnson
Burning Blue Soul - The The.
Beds are burning - Midnight Oil
Burning Car - John Foxx.
Looking for a fox - Clarence Carter
Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
Lay Lady Lady - Bob Dylan
Lay Down Sally - Eric Clapton
