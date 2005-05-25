Baby I love you - The Ronettes
State Of Love And Trust - Pearl Jam
I Put My Trust In You = John Lee Hooker
Put your love in me - Hot Chocolate
Let me Put my Love into You - AC/DC
I Just Called to Say I Love You - Stevie Wonder
Thinking about your love - Kenny Thomas
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby - Marvin Gaye
I'll pick a rose for my rose - Marv(in) Johnson
Rose Tattoo-Dropkick Murphys
New Rose - The Damned.
Papa's got a brand new pigbag - Pigbag
Midnight At The Oasis - Brand New Heavies
Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
The Combine. The Jam
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
It's been so long - George McCrae
Long tall Sally - Little Richard
A little bit of something (Beats a whole lot of nothing) - Little Richard
Something else - Sex Pistols
Something's gotten hold of my heart - Gene Pitney and Marc Almond
(Looking For) The Heart of Saturday Night - Tom Waits
Looking For Clues - Robert Palmer.
Money For Nothing - Dire Straits
Fuck Off Money - Mogwai.
Fuck Her Gently - Tenacious D
Fuck off Noddy-Ian dury and the music students
Sweet soul music - Arthur Conley
Soul Sacrifice = Santana
Soul time - Shirley Ellis
Our Time - Riskee & the Ridicule
We have all the time in the world - Louis Armstrong
The Man Who Sold The World = David Bowie
World in Motion - New Order
Who are You - Black Sabbath
I want to protect you. Eels
I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
