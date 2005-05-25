« previous next »
Music Association Game

Re: Music Association Game
December 30, 2021, 03:17:38 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 30, 2021, 02:37:13 pm
Baby I love you - The Ronettes

State Of Love And Trust - Pearl Jam
Re: Music Association Game
December 30, 2021, 04:43:37 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 30, 2021, 03:17:38 pm
State Of Love And Trust - Pearl Jam

I Put My Trust In You = John Lee Hooker
Re: Music Association Game
December 30, 2021, 07:07:37 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 30, 2021, 04:43:37 pm
I Put My Trust In You = John Lee Hooker

Put your love in me - Hot Chocolate
Re: Music Association Game
December 30, 2021, 07:14:52 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 30, 2021, 07:07:37 pm
Put your love in me - Hot Chocolate

Let me Put my Love into You - AC/DC
Re: Music Association Game
December 30, 2021, 07:21:05 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 30, 2021, 07:14:52 pm
Let me Put my Love into You - AC/DC

I want to know what love is - Foreigner
Re: Music Association Game
December 30, 2021, 10:17:13 pm
I Just Called to Say I Love You - Stevie Wonder
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 10:10:52 am
Quote from: androulla on December 30, 2021, 10:17:13 pm
I Just Called to Say I Love You - Stevie Wonder
You say you don't love me - Buzzcocks
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 03:01:41 pm
Thinking about your love - Kenny Thomas
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 04:33:12 pm
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on December 31, 2021, 03:01:41 pm
Thinking about your love - Kenny Thomas
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby - Marvin Gaye
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 04:37:41 pm
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 31, 2021, 04:33:12 pm
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby - Marvin Gaye

I'll pick a rose for my rose - Marv(in) Johnson
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 04:57:43 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 31, 2021, 04:37:41 pm
I'll pick a rose for my rose - Marv(in) Johnson
Rose Tattoo-Dropkick Murphys
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 05:02:33 pm
Quote from: joe buck on December 31, 2021, 04:57:43 pm
Rose Tattoo-Dropkick Murphys
New Rose - The Damned.
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 05:10:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 31, 2021, 05:02:33 pm
New Rose - The Damned.
Papa's got a brand new pigbag - Pigbag
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 06:33:21 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on December 31, 2021, 05:10:27 pm
Papa's got a brand new pigbag - Pigbag

Midnight At The Oasis - Brand New Heavies
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 06:33:37 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on December 31, 2021, 05:10:27 pm
Papa's got a brand new pigbag - Pigbag

Quote from: bradders1011 on December 31, 2021, 06:33:21 pm
Midnight At The Oasis - Brand New Heavies


Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 07:13:54 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 31, 2021, 06:33:37 pm

Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels


The Combine. The Jam
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 09:59:18 pm
Quote from: moondog on December 31, 2021, 07:13:54 pm

The Combine. The Jam

It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 10:43:42 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on December 31, 2021, 09:59:18 pm
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM

It's been so long - George McCrae
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 10:59:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 31, 2021, 10:43:42 pm
It's been so long - George McCrae
Long tall Sally - Little Richard
Re: Music Association Game
December 31, 2021, 11:01:45 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on December 31, 2021, 10:59:15 pm
Long tall Sally - Little Richard

A little bit of something (Beats a whole lot of nothing) - Little Richard
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:38:58 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 31, 2021, 11:01:45 pm
A little bit of something (Beats a whole lot of nothing) - Little Richard

Something else - Sex Pistols
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:18:43 am
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:38:58 am
Something else - Sex Pistols

Something's gotten hold of my heart - Gene Pitney and Marc Almond
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 01:22:35 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:18:43 am
Something's gotten hold of my heart - Gene Pitney and Marc Almond
(Looking For) The Heart of Saturday Night - Tom Waits
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 01:29:22 pm
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 01:22:35 pm
(Looking For) The Heart of Saturday Night - Tom Waits
Looking For Clues - Robert Palmer.
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 02:53:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 01:29:22 pm
Looking For Clues - Robert Palmer.
Money For Nothing - Dire Straits
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 03:35:01 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:53:34 pm
Money For Nothing - Dire Straits
Fuck Off Money - Mogwai.
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 03:56:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 03:35:01 pm
Fuck Off Money - Mogwai.
Fuck Her Gently - Tenacious D
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:56:53 pm
Fuck Her Gently - Tenacious D
Fuck off Noddy-Ian dury and the music students
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 05:30:58 pm
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
Fuck off Noddy-Ian dury and the music students

Sweet soul music - Arthur Conley
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 10:28:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:30:58 pm
Sweet soul music - Arthur Conley

Soul Sacrifice = Santana
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:28:15 pm
Soul Sacrifice = Santana

Soul time - Shirley Ellis
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Soul time - Shirley Ellis

Our Time - Riskee & the Ridicule
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm
Our Time - Riskee & the Ridicule

We have all the time in the world - Louis Armstrong
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
We have all the time in the world - Louis Armstrong

The Man Who Sold The World = David Bowie
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
The Man Who Sold The World = David Bowie
World in Motion - New Order
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
The Man Who Sold The World = David Bowie

Who are You - Black Sabbath
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:48:07 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
World in Motion - New Order

Backfield in Motion - Mel & Tim
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm
Who are You - Black Sabbath



I want to protect you. Eels
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:51:44 am
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm


I want to protect you. Eels
I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 05:56:09 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:51:44 am
I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
I Want To Tell You - The Beatles
