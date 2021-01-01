« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1462 1463 1464 1465 1466 [1467]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2149322 times)

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,202
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58640 on: Yesterday at 03:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:37:13 pm
Baby I love you - The Ronettes

State Of Love And Trust - Pearl Jam
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58641 on: Yesterday at 04:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 03:17:38 pm
State Of Love And Trust - Pearl Jam

I Put My Trust In You = John Lee Hooker
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58642 on: Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 04:43:37 pm
I Put My Trust In You = John Lee Hooker

Put your love in me - Hot Chocolate
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58643 on: Yesterday at 07:14:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
Put your love in me - Hot Chocolate

Let me Put my Love into You - AC/DC
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58644 on: Yesterday at 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:14:52 pm
Let me Put my Love into You - AC/DC

I want to know what love is - Foreigner
Logged

Offline androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 555
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58645 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm »
I Just Called to Say I Love You - Stevie Wonder
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58646 on: Today at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: androulla on Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm
I Just Called to Say I Love You - Stevie Wonder
You say you don't love me - Buzzcocks
Logged

Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,673
  • sunny meadows
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58647 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm »
Thinking about your love - Kenny Thomas
Logged

Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,628
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58648 on: Today at 04:33:12 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 03:01:41 pm
Thinking about your love - Kenny Thomas
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby - Marvin Gaye
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58649 on: Today at 04:37:41 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby - Marvin Gaye

I'll pick a rose for my rose - Marv(in) Johnson
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58650 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:37:41 pm
I'll pick a rose for my rose - Marv(in) Johnson
Rose Tattoo-Dropkick Murphys
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,988
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58651 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 04:57:43 pm
Rose Tattoo-Dropkick Murphys
New Rose - The Damned.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58652 on: Today at 05:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 05:02:33 pm
New Rose - The Damned.
Papa's got a brand new pigbag - Pigbag
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58653 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 05:10:27 pm
Papa's got a brand new pigbag - Pigbag

Midnight At The Oasis - Brand New Heavies
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,413
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58654 on: Today at 06:33:37 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 05:10:27 pm
Papa's got a brand new pigbag - Pigbag

Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 06:33:21 pm
Midnight At The Oasis - Brand New Heavies


Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58655 on: Today at 07:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:33:37 pm

Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels


The Combine. The Jam
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1462 1463 1464 1465 1466 [1467]   Go Up
« previous next »
 