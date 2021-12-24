Im going to stop pretending that I didnt break your heart. Eels
Heart of Gold - Neil Young
The cheaters guide to your heart. Eels
The Cheater -Bob Kuban and the In Men.
The Mango Song - Phish
This is not a love song-Public image Ltd.
This Is Not A Competition - Bloc Party
I'm not in love - 10cc
Not Fade Away - The Crickets
Thrown Away-The stranglers
Don't Throw Your Love Away - The Searchers
Don't play that song - Chris Farlowe
Play that funky music - Wild Cherry
Another music in a different kitchen -Buzzcocks
Another Suitcase In Another Hall - Barbara Dickson
Hall of the Mountain King - Savatage
I Am The Mountain - Bird.
I am a child - Neil Young
Child in Time- Deep Purple
Sweet Child O Mine - Guns N Roses
I me mine - The Beatles
Me And The Farmer - The Housemartins
Me and Bobby McGee - Kris Kistofferson
